Jaime Gabriel Bartolo, Jr., cherished and beloved son, brother, family member and friend,
passed away on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 after blessing this Earth with his life for 16 years, 8
months, and 11 days.
The Funeral Mass will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Thursday,
July 30th, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30th
from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral mass at 3:00 p.m. and will extend the visitation after the mass
from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Jaime Gabriel Bartolo, Jr. was born on Friday, November 14th, 2003 in Dickson, Tennessee to
his loving parents, Jaime Bartolo and Stacey Paris. In addition to his parents, he leaves behind
his sister, Alyssa; brother, Antonio; and his stepfather, Oscar Vanegas.
God blessed Gabriel with the gift of a green thumb and the ability to garden. Gabriel deeply
enjoyed gardening and even named his Weeping willow “Ferguson”. His team and his coach
were two of the main reasons why Gabriel loved wrestling as much as he did. He enjoyed
building things, especially with his favorite tool, a jigsaw.
Family was the most important thing to Gabriel. Since the day he was born, Gabriel has been
his sister, Alyssa’s sidekick and best friend. Gabriel was the jack of all trades thanks to his
brother, Antonio, who taught him every card game in the world and how to build things. He
loved spending quality time with his mom. He enjoyed going to work with his mom and Oscar
and taking trips to the beach and hunting seashells just for her.
Gabriel also considered his friends as family. Everyone has always been welcomed at his home
and always will be. He treasured his friendship with his best friend, Eric Ferrer and adored his
girlfriend, Marioanna Brown, who quickly became part of his family. Gabriel also leaves behind
his beloved pets whom he loved: his turtles, Ningy and Frank; his cats, Ellie and Jasper; and his
dog, Tanjie. He is immensely loved by his many grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Gabriel will be remembered today, tomorrow, and forever.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN
37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .