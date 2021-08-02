Jalene Fiveash Williams, age 82 of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, July 31. 2021 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by parents, J.W. and Virgie Fiveash; husband of 53 years, Charles N. Williams; son, Terry Williams; sisters, Virginia and Mamie Fiveash; and sisters-in-law, Maggie Hobbs, Maude Davis, Lena Breedlove, and Mary Eubanks.
She is survived by daughter, Sheila (Billy) Anderson; son, Tony (Gipsy) Williams; and grandson, Miles Williams.
Mrs. Williams was a member of First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet and a former member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. She was a homemaker and past administrator for Farm Bureau.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon.
Funeral services will be at the Partee House on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Bro. Donald Owens and Pastor David Fallin will officiate and interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.