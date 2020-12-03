James Allen Briley, age 59 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Bro. Wayne Miller, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Mike Eakes, Sam Christmas, Steve Robinson, Seam Speight, and John Thomas serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 4th, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, December 5th from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 p.m.
He was born Wednesday, July 26th, 1961 in Smyrna, Georgia, a son of the late Andrew Pierce and Lillian Myrtle Etheridge Briley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Joyce Dean Vaden. He is survived by sister, Teresa Briley-Scott; niece, Stacey (Mike) Eakes; great-niece, Brooke Eakes; great-nephew, Chase Eakes; brothers, John Briley and Bobby Briley; sisters, Becky Sexton and Linda Sexton; several nieces and nephews also survive.
James was a hard worker who loved working. The Holidays, food, dancing, music, and Elvis Presley were some of his favorite things. His bright smile will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial contributions be made to Down Syndrome Association- Middle Tennessee (1310 Central Court, Hermitage, TN 37076; 615-454-3129; www.somethingextra.org).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.