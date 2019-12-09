James Barrett Hawkins

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High 64F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain and snow in the morning transitioning to snow showers in the afternoon. Colder. High 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.