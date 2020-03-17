James “Brother Jim” Norris Prewitt passed away on March 12, 2020 at age 91.
Brother Prewitt served in the ministry for 50 years, pastoring at White Sulphur Mission, Burks Branch, and First Baptist Sonora in Kentucky, and Shop Springs Baptist, Northside Baptist, Barren Plains Baptist, and Shores Baptist in Tennessee. He loved carpentry, woodworking, crafting, being a rock mason, and telling jokes.
He is survived by wife of 69 years and 3 months, Betty Hardin Prewitt, daughter Debbie (Mike) Wright, grandchildren Christi (Pete) Christensen, and Bethany (Aaron) Sams, great-grandchildren Grace Ann Christensen, Emma Christensen, Beck Sams, Ellie Sams, Reid Sams, and Corinne Sams, and siblings Blanche Hardin, Harold Ray Prewitt, and David C. Prewitt.
He is preceded in death by parents Dewey H. and Ora Lee Bowman Prewitt, brother Marvin F. Prewitt, Kenneth Prewitt, Hank Prewitt, and sister Bonnie Sweazy and Ruby E. Morris.
The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Gary Rickman, was 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Highview Cemetery in Bloomfield KY followed the service. Pallbearers: Mike Wright, Pete Christensen, Aaron Sams, Frank Cunningham, Timmy Hardin, and Carl Russell. Honorary Pallbearers: Grace Ann Christensen, Emma Christensen, Beck Sams, Ellie Sams, Reid Sams, and Corinne Sams.
The family extends their special thanks to Avalon Hospice, Guardian Home Health, and friends and neighbors. Please make Memorial Donations to the Tennessee Baptist Children's Home (1310 Franklin Rd, Brentwood TN 37027, 615.376.3140).
