James Clayborn Dillahay was born in Rutherford County, Tennessee on Wednesday, August 11th, 1926. After living 93 years and 11 months, he passed away on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The Funeral Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Philip Chrostwski, J. Edward Dillahay, Chase Lannom, Stephen Lannom, Gary Osborne, Collin Sadler, Frank Sadler, and Sean Sadler serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers: Charles Clariday, W.C. Dodd, Rhea Dyer, Dexter Jones, Tommy Lannom, and Tommy Oldham. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 25th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday, July 26th from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
He is survived by loving wife of 68 ½ years, Martha Helen Jordan Dillahay; two children, Rhonda Katrina Dillahay (Frank) Sadler and James Edward Dillahay; grandson, James Sean (Tara) Sadler; granddaughter, Katrina Dawn Sadler (Stephen) Lannom; four great-grandchildren, Merin Sadler, Collin Sadler, Ella Sadler, and Chase Lannom. He was preceded in death by parents, Edward Ridley and Berthie Collins Dillehay; five brothers, Connie, Sam, Clarence, John, and Frank; four sisters, Flora, Cassie, Mamie, and Mary Susan.
James grew up in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee. In 1944, his World War II service began when he volunteered in the United States Navy. James was honorably discharged in 1946. In January of 1947, His Korean War enlistment began when he went back into the Navy. James was honorably discharged on Christmas Eve, Monday, December 24th, 1951 at the rank of Gunners Mate Second Class.
James Clayborn Dillahay married Martha Helen Jordan on Friday, January 18th, 1952. While living in Oklahoma, the couple welcomed their daughter, Rhonda, on Friday, November 28th, 1952. Shortly after the arrival of their daughter, James used his GI Bill benefits from the military to enroll in the Auto Body Collision course at the Wolverine School of Trades in Detroit, Michigan. While residing in Detroit, James and Martha welcomed their son, Edward, on Saturday, March 6th, 1954.
For 35 years, Mr. Dillahay did autobody repair work at autobody shops in Middle Tennessee and Scottsville, Kentucky. James has been a faithful member of Gateway Missionary Baptist Church in Donelson, Tennessee since 1963. He also was a past master of McWhirtersville Masonic Lodge in Donelson, Tennessee. He enjoyed camping, farming, fishing, hunting, woodworking, and Dillahay Reunions, but especially enjoyed working at his son’s cattle farm in Hermitage Springs, Tennessee.
