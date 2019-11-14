James Clifton “Booger” Eddins, 82, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to the VFW or any organization that supports Veterans.
Mr. Eddins was born on October 15, 1937 to the late T.A. and Stella Brown Eddins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings: Lula Mai Crowder, Elizabeth Wix, Dorothy Huffines, Ruby Laney, Eugene Eddins, Annie Strader, Milton Eddins, Charles Eddins, and David Eddins. He is survived by brothers, Thomas Eddins and wife, Lois and Perry Eddins and companion, Darlene; 26 nieces and nephews also survive.
James was a United States Navy Veteran and retired from Steiner and Lift Scrap Yard in Nashville, Tennessee.
