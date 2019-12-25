James David Coleman, 77, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedDecember 22, 2019.
Mr. Coleman was the owner of Coleman Enterprises. He was the son of the late Jimmie and Estelle Clark Coleman. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Dorothy.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carolyn Coleman; children: Tracy Coleman McGill, Kelly (J.T.) Long, Jason (Ashley) Coleman,
Sharon (Dale) Sweet, Tim Biggs, Darryl Biggs and Angie Palmer; sisters, Dianne Coleman and Liz (Lowell) Joynt; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild due in June 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 1818 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or Susan G. Komen, 4009 Hillsboro Pike, #209, Nashville, TN 37215.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com