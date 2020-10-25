James Donald “Donnie” Cook, age 72 of Mt. Juliet, TN passed away Saturday, October 24th at Tri-Star Summitt Medical Center in Hermitage.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 27th at Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield with Dr. Richard Tiner officiating.
Burial will follow in Springfield Memorial Gardens with Marshall Gillis, Zach Crabtree, Tim West, Ricky West, Butch O’Neal and Bob O’Neal serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, October 26th and 9:00 am until the hour of service on Tuesday, October 27th at the funeral home.
He was born September 10, 1948 in Springfield, TN to the late James Richard and Bertha O’Neal Cook. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Fred West, Sr. and sister, Joanie Cook Ellis.
He was a member of The Pointe Church in Mt. Juliet and a retired Radiographer/welder for World Testing. He loved the Lord, Nascar, and reading. He was considered a man of unmatched work ethic and had nothing bad to say about anyone.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Kay Harp Cook of Mt. Juliet; sons, Paul “Bryant” (Kim) Crabtree of Springfield, James “Jamie” (Tommy Johnson) Cook, Jr. of Springfield; daughter, Jessica Leigh Cook of Mt. Juliet; brothers, Fred West, Jr, Rick (Sheila) West, Tim West, Steve (Jeannette) West all of Springfield; sisters, Vickie Rager of Greenbrier, Tammy West,, Debbie Gower both of Springfield; grandchildren, Zachery Bryant Crabtree, Shelbie Taylor Crabtree, Marshall Gillis and Jacob Sayadeth.
