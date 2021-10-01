James Earl (Jim) Ferebee II, age 54, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Henry Hopson officiating. Jim's family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the hour of service Friday at the funeral home.
Jim entered into this life on September 20, 1967 in Lebanon, Tennessee to parents James Earl and Eva Lois Poss Ferebee. Early in his life, Jim entered into active duty service with the US Army. He proudly served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and eventually retired with the rank of First Sergeant. Jim was an impactful educator to his students and well-respected among his colleagues in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. He had been a social studies teacher for more than a decade with Kenwood Middle School and recently in his career transitioned to the social and emotional learning coordinator. Also, Jim loved the outdoors. Some of his favorite past-times included fishing, golfing, and woodworking. He adored his beloved Shihtzu Lucy and was a Baptist.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Jennifer Duvall Ferebee; sons, James Earl Ferebee (Rachel) and Logan Bierman; daughters, Jillian Howe (Andrew) and Emma Bierman; and his brother, Raymond Ferebee (Brenda).