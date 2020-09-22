James Edward Eakes, age 92, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 14, 2020. Mr. Eakes was a member of Corinth Church of Christ, a veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired from NES. He enjoyed quail and dove hunting. Mr. Eakes was the son of the late, Lonnie Everett and Artie Bright Eakes. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Christine Wright and Evelyn Lannom.
He is survived by: wife of 72 years – Katherine Cliffordean Boner Eakes; children – Charles Edward Eakes, James Gary Eakes and Judy Gail Eakes; grandchildren – Blake Edward Eakes, Blaine Cherrington Eakes and Chad Spencer Eakes.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Dewayne Griffin officiating.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663.www.bondmemorial.com
For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask.