James Hager, born in Portsmith, Virginia on Sunday, May 13th, 1962 and passed away on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 at age 58.
No services will be held.
He is survived by wife of 15 years, Teresa Hager; children, Amanda (Justin) Kramer, Dustin Youngblood, Christina Arthur, and Aaron Nelson; grandsons, James Nelson and Jacob Youngblood; mother, Patricia (Carl) Peach; sisters, Teresa Hager and Sharon Hager; brother, Charlie Hager; nieces and nephews, Bradley Hager, Mark Hager, and Kaitlyn Hager. He was preceded in death by father, James Bernard Hager; sister, Pam Hager.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.