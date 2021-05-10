James Hamlet age 69 of Statesville, died Wednesday evening, May 5, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Born Feb. 29, 1952, he was the son of the late Thomas William Hamlet and Affie Mai Phann Hamlet. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Don Veatch and his brothers, Charles, Eston, William and Carlos Hamlet. James is survived by his wife, Tillie Frances Hudson Hamlet; daughters, Linda Veatch of Westmoreland, Judy Tarpley of Woodbury, Brenda (Thomas) Willis of Alexandria, Amy Hight of Watertown; grandchildren, April (Vince) Rigoni, Jason (Amanda) Veatch, Brandy (David) Estes, Magen Tarpley, Jessica Johnson, Joshua (Kelli) Johnson, J.D. and Bryar Hight; 9 great grandcildren; brother,Ray hamlet; sisters, Ruth Castell, Liza Ann Coffee, Lorene Rymer, Lucille Fitts; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services 3 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Oliver officiating. Visitation 10 a.m. till 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. till service time Monday. Pallbearers, Charles Hamlet, Jason Veatch, Joshua Johnson, J.D. and Bryar Hight, David Estes, Tommy Willis, Max Hight. Honorary pallbearer, Wesley Thompson. Interment at Hunter Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to assist the family.