James Howard Timbs

James Howard Timbs- age 79 passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday,

August 16, 2020, with his loving and devoted wife, Barbara by his side. Born

March 14, 1941, in Walter Hill, Tennessee to Charles Elmer Timbs and Lillie

Pauline (Graham) Timbs. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother,

Charles Timbs. Survived by is wife, Barbara Timbs; son, Danny Timbs and his

wife Michelle; daughter, Kelly Clemmons and her husband, Larry;

grandchildren, Olivia Timbs Williams, James "Nick" Clemmons and his

fiancee', Alish Gallagher, Morgan Clemmons, Levi Timbs and Amelia Timbs;

great grandson, Anthony James ("A.J.") Williams; brother, Paul Timbs; and

numerous nieces and nephews; a special thank you to Dr. Kehende and staff

and to Kelly Case with Avalon Hospice.

Mr. Timbs served in the Army as a Combat Engineer stationed in Kitzen,

Germany. He earned the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the Marksman Medal.

Upon his return to Tennessee, he settled in Lebanon, where he began his

family with the love of his life, Barbara Crow Timbs. They married in 1963

and had two children. Although he cherished his role as Daddy to his

children, he beamed with pride at being referred to as "Papa" by his

grandchildren. He worked for 38 years as a Supervisor in the Card Room for

the Lebanon Woolen Mills. After the Woolen Mills closed, he took the

opportunity to obtain his G.E.D. An accomplishment for which he and his

family were extremely proud. Upon obtaining his G.E.D,  he worked 10 years

for the Lebanon Water Plant. He retired in 2009. In retirement, he was an

armchair coach for the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees; neighborhood

lawn mower technician, and partner-in-crime with his grandchildren in

pranking Nannie. Although his passing has left a void in his families heart,

the many wonderful memories made with him will help heal them in time.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday August 19th from 4-8 p.m. in the Bryant

Chapel of First United Methodist Church. Visitation Thursday August 20th 12

noon until funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the Bryant Chapel. Jeff Reynolds

& Charles Pollard will officiate the services. Interment, Wilson Co.

Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers, Larry Clemmons, Nick Clemmons, Levi

Timbs, Johnnie "Bubba" Timbs, Roe Heitt & Russell Woodard. Honorary

pallbearers, Congregation & friends at Tuckers Crossroads UMC. In lieu of

flowers memorials in his name can be made to the Tuckers Crossroads UMC

Building Fund, c/o Don Conant, 8616 Trousdale Ferry Pike, Lebanon, Tn. 37090

and the First United Methodist Church Backpack Program, 415 West Main

Street, Lebanon, Tn. 37087.

Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (6150 444-7700.

www.partlowchapel.com

