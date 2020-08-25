James Howard Timbs- age 79 passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday,
August 16, 2020, with his loving and devoted wife, Barbara by his side. Born
March 14, 1941, in Walter Hill, Tennessee to Charles Elmer Timbs and Lillie
Pauline (Graham) Timbs. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother,
Charles Timbs. Survived by is wife, Barbara Timbs; son, Danny Timbs and his
wife Michelle; daughter, Kelly Clemmons and her husband, Larry;
grandchildren, Olivia Timbs Williams, James "Nick" Clemmons and his
fiancee', Alish Gallagher, Morgan Clemmons, Levi Timbs and Amelia Timbs;
great grandson, Anthony James ("A.J.") Williams; brother, Paul Timbs; and
numerous nieces and nephews; a special thank you to Dr. Kehende and staff
and to Kelly Case with Avalon Hospice.
Mr. Timbs served in the Army as a Combat Engineer stationed in Kitzen,
Germany. He earned the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the Marksman Medal.
Upon his return to Tennessee, he settled in Lebanon, where he began his
family with the love of his life, Barbara Crow Timbs. They married in 1963
and had two children. Although he cherished his role as Daddy to his
children, he beamed with pride at being referred to as "Papa" by his
grandchildren. He worked for 38 years as a Supervisor in the Card Room for
the Lebanon Woolen Mills. After the Woolen Mills closed, he took the
opportunity to obtain his G.E.D. An accomplishment for which he and his
family were extremely proud. Upon obtaining his G.E.D, he worked 10 years
for the Lebanon Water Plant. He retired in 2009. In retirement, he was an
armchair coach for the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees; neighborhood
lawn mower technician, and partner-in-crime with his grandchildren in
pranking Nannie. Although his passing has left a void in his families heart,
the many wonderful memories made with him will help heal them in time.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday August 19th from 4-8 p.m. in the Bryant
Chapel of First United Methodist Church. Visitation Thursday August 20th 12
noon until funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the Bryant Chapel. Jeff Reynolds
& Charles Pollard will officiate the services. Interment, Wilson Co.
Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers, Larry Clemmons, Nick Clemmons, Levi
Timbs, Johnnie "Bubba" Timbs, Roe Heitt & Russell Woodard. Honorary
pallbearers, Congregation & friends at Tuckers Crossroads UMC. In lieu of
flowers memorials in his name can be made to the Tuckers Crossroads UMC
Building Fund, c/o Don Conant, 8616 Trousdale Ferry Pike, Lebanon, Tn. 37090
and the First United Methodist Church Backpack Program, 415 West Main
Street, Lebanon, Tn. 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (6150 444-7700.