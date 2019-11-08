James Jay Lewis, 72, of Hermitage, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The Funeral Service, conducted by Philip Smith, will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, November 9 from 4 until service time at 5 p.m. Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Buffalo Memorial Park in Buffalo, West Virginia.
Mr. Lewis was born on September 21st, 1947 in Ohio to the late Holly Estel and Emma Lee McGill Lewis. He leaves behind a loving wife of 33 years, Sylvia Lewis; children, James Alvaleecody (Rachel) Lewis, Rebecca Emma Lewis (Philip) Smith, Stephen Josef Lewis, Bianca Alison Lewis (Johnathan) Justice, and Shane Reese Lewis; grandchildren, Cody Lewis, Eva Lewis, Noah Lewis, Allie Lewis, Elliot Smith, Asher Smith, Tessa Smith, and Warren Justice; siblings, Carol Lee (Danny) Jividen, Ella Faye Butcher, and H.E. (Virginia) Lewis, Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends also survive.
The Lord has called another soul to His kingdom. James was a great musician, teacher to all who knew him, a good husband to Sylvia, a wonderful dad to James, Rebecca, Stephen, Bianca, and Shane, an awesome grandfather to eight grandchildren, and a friend to all. His family and friends are grateful for all the music, kindness, knowledge, friendship, and joy he shared with them throughout his life.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.