James “Jim” Allen Hobbs passed away on March 29, 2021 at age 67.
The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
James Allen Hobbs was born in Lebanon TN to Sarah Blevins and Carl A. Hobbs. He was a realtor for JR Hobbs and Sons for thirty plus years, drove for Med-Ride, and attended Plunkett’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Hobbs loved all sports, especially UT Football, and fishing. He is survived by wife of 22 years, Kaye Hobbs, children Stephanie (Mike) Harris, Susan McGuire, James (Kisha) Flora, and Mandy (Don) Winfree, mother Sarah Blevins Hobbs, sister Bonnie (Todd) Tressler, and grandchildren Trysten McGuire, Dakota Bryant, Trace McGuire, Shelby Bryant, Matthew Winfree, Maddux Winfree, and Daxton Flora. He is preceded in death by father Carl Hobbs, and brothers John Hobbs, Timmy Hobbs, and Dewayne Ross Hobbs. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.