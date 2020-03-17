James Kellie Carver, age 75 of Gallatin, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Mr. Carver was born April 27, 1944 in Gallatin to the late Walter Andrew Carver and Margaret McMurtry Carver.
Mr. Carver honorably served our country in the United States Army and Air National Guard; he retired from the Air Guard after 20 years of service. He worked as an electrician most of his life and was owner of Carver Electric Service for over 30 years. James Kellie was a “jack of all trades”. He was an original member of the 109 Cruiser Club, a Master Mason at Fairfield Masonic Lodge #553, and attended Hendersonville First Baptist Church. His was a life well lived.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Charles Andrew Carver; and sisters, Christine McCullough and Ruth Williams.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Spivey Carver; son, Kellie Carver (Jennifer) of Gallatin; sister, Mary Ann Graham of Gallatin; and 1 grandchild, Erin Ashlyn Carver.
Funeral Service will be Thursday, March 19th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18th from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. In addition, there will be visitation on Thursday, March 19th from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Crestview Memory Gardens, with Jason Hunnicutt, Morse Conyer, Bart Highers, Michael Rosen, Shane Brown, and Doyle Pearson.
Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.