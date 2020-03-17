Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.