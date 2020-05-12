James L. Clark, 84, of Alexandria, died Sunday afternoon, May 10, 2020 at his residence.
Born Sept. 8, 1935, he was the son of the late James Hudson Clark and Sammie Bell McMillen Clark and was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Anderson. Jimmy was a graduate of Liberty High School and served with the Tennessee National Guard, he was employed for over 37 years at AVCO. Jimmy was a member of Alexandria First Baptist Church and served as Deacon Emeritus for 47 years. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Campbell Clark; children, Terry "Fuzzy" Clark and wife, Susan, Tommy Clark, Sylvia Lamberson and husband, Earl and Sonia Lamberson; grandchildren, Jason (Morgan) Clark, Jasma (Kory) Morgan, Logan (Elizabeth) Clark, Morgan Clark, Josh (Megan) Lamberson, Taylor, Peyton and Seth Lamberson; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Kennedi and Brett Clark, Chase Lamberson, Dylan, Alex and Audrey Gordon; and sister, Nell Lane and her husband, Cliff.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Alexandria First Baptist Church with Bro. Billie Friel officiating. Visitation at the church from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. till service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be grandsons, grandsons-in-law and Steven Fuller; and great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Alexandria First Baptist Church Kitchen Fund. The family wishes to thank AceraCare Hospice for their love and care.
Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318