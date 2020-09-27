James L. Page, age 81 of Mt. Juliet passed away September 27, 2020. Mr. Page was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Page; parents, Ryland & Mary Page; and brother, George Page. He is survived by children, Vicki Page, Rick (Stephanie) Page, Belinda Blythe and Jeff (Beth) Page; brothers, Tom (Ruth) Page, David (Kathy) Page, Johnny Page and Rufus Page; sisters, Mary Gonzalez, Charlotte Thomson, Faye Redden, Martha Dobbs and Belinda (Larry) Weathers; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Danijela) Page, Marshal Page, Marilyn Kaczmarksi, Caleb Page, Jackelyn Driver, Hannah Page, Joshua Page, Jacob Page and Jesse Page; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 30th, 11:00 am, Victory Baptist Church with Bro. Billie Friel officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, September 29th from 2-8 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Wednesday, September 30th from 10 am until service at Victory Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818,www.sellarsfuneralservices.com