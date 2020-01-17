James Lofton Winfree, 87, passed away Tuesday January 14, 2020 in the Quality Health Care Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, CS Winfree and Frances Granstaff Winfree; son, Todd Ryne Winfree; and sister, Judy Vanhook. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rose Harper Winfree; son, Clure L. Winfree and his wife Carol; grandchildren, Robert Winfree and his wife Denise, Braden Winfree and Christopher Winfree; brother, Joe Winfree; sisters, Jeraldine Macon and her husband Dave, Jean Gann, Jan Hall and her husband Jerry.
Mr. Winfree was a member of Donelson Heights United Methodist Church, a Korean Army veteran, and retired from the insurance and bonding industry.
Visitation will be held on Friday January 17 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Bro. Dickey Johnson to officiate the service. Active pallbearers, Clure Winfree, Robert Winfree, Braden Winfree, Christopher Winfree, Jerry Hall and Eric Rollins.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mr. Winfree's memory to LeBonheur Children's
