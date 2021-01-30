James Mark Howell, age 79 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 28, 2021.
Mr. Howell was born in Maury County, TN and was the son of the late, Murry Howell and Christine Harris Howell. He was a graduate of Columbia Central High School. Mr. Howell had been a member of Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church since the early 1960’s and served in many leadership capacities at the church. He was an avid baseball fan and longtime coach at Mt. Juliet Little League. Mr. Howell retired after years of project design work in the tire building industry. He loved woodworking, flower gardening and refinishing old furniture. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Howell.
He is survived by: son – Jeff Howell; daughter – Michelle (David) Watson; brothers – David (Karen) Howell, Richard (Judy) Howell and Steve (Connie) Howell; grandchildren - Joshua (Becky) Howell, Jessi (Joseph) Hiett, Ethan Watson and Evan (Rachel) Watson; great-grandchildren – Jay, Ben, Luke and Will Howell, Hannah and Grant Hiett and Raelynn, Lalya and Elsie Watson; several nieces and nephews
There will be a funeral service for the family 3 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Mike Reese and Rev. Steve Louder officiating. The service will be live streamed for the public on the church’s website www.cloydscpc.organd Facebook page. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be past and present members of Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 595 W. Division Street, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 120 2nd Ave. No., Nashville, TN 37201.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com