James Mark Howell

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 45. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.