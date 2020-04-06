James Marshall Gilley, 83, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Cannon County on Sept. 5, 1936 to the late Ben Hooper and Delia Gilley. Also preceding him in death are his sister, Stella Mai Hale; brother, Robert Gilley; and son, James Gilbert Gilley.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Paulette Gilley; children, Vic (Angel) Gilley and Pam (Lance) Jennings. Terry (Valorie) Gilley, Diane (Lee) Hudson, Randy (Adrienne) Gilley and Darrell (Danielle) Gilley; grandchildren: Randy (Cindy) Gilley, Katie (Tony) Russell, Jennifer (Jesse) Hesson, Justin Gilley, Jessica (Zach) Campbell, Kristen Jennings, Madison Jennings, and Bryan Jennings. Tyler Gilley, Brittany Gilley, Alex Gilley, Chase Gilley, Heath Gilley, Emalee Lynch and Emilee Hudson; 18 great-grandchildren; and special buddies, Kenny Dillard and Brian "BC" Clemmons.
He was a truck driver for Roadway Express for 26 years. After he retired from Roadway, he worked for TN Air National Guard for another 10 years as a security officer. He loved singing, whistling and mowing his yard and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Prosperity Cemetery. The family would like to especially thank Alive Hospice for their special care and support the last several months.
Mr. Gilley's family also understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family on our website at www.partlowchapel.com
Partlow Funeral Chapel 615-444-7007 obit line 615-444-7700