James Marvin Threapleton, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 5, 2020. Marvin was born in Farsley, England to the late, Frank and Nancy Threapleton. Antiques cars were his passion and you could often find him in his garage. Marvin enjoyed playing pool at the Mt. Juliet/West Wilson Senior Center. He also enjoyed traveling and cruising on the ocean. Marvin was a member of the British Sporting Club, famous for the skits at the annual St. George’s dance. Marvin was the Showmaster. He was preceded in death by several siblings.
He is survived by:
Wife of 57 years – Brenda Threapleton
Daughters – Deborah Threapleton and Deanne Threapleton
Brother – Brian Threapleton
7 Grandchildren and 9 Great-grandchildren
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to the Salvation Army or the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com