James “Pa” Hoyt Burge

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee generally along a line from Waverly to Nashville to Lafayette. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, mainly bridges and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&