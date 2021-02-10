James “Pa” Hoyt Burge, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, TN went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 21, 1943 to JB and Lula Mae Burge in Oak Ridge, TN and married Shirley “Ganma” G. Burge on September 17, 1963.
Hoyt “Pa” and Shirley “Ganma” raised two sons, James “Jamie” and Jeremy, and one daughter, Christy. Hoyt “Pa” was a loving husband, a dedicated father, an adoring grandfather and great-grandfather, and a remarkably kind and warmhearted man of God. He worked for and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and could easily be counted on to assist in any home or building projects where he could use his expertise and love of fixing and creating things. He was a mentor for anyone who needed advice or guidance, and though he was quiet, he was a constant source of wisdom and love. If he wasn’t spending time with his family or cheering on his grandchildren at the many, many football, basketball, baseball, or volleyball games he attended, you would likely find him outdoors on the water fishing or in the woods hunting. He once said that he loved spending time outdoors because he was able to find a certain peace within nature that couldn’t be found anywhere else; we are comforted by knowing that our “Pa” has now found ultimate peace with his heavenly father.
Hoyt is survived by his loving wife Shirley Burge; his children Jamie (Lynda) Burge, Christy (Ray) Farris, and Jeremy (Tracey) Burge; his grandchildren Jordan, Gracie, Caleb, Allie, Spencer, Tierney, Jonathan, and Jacob; his great-grandchildren Abel and Winnie; and many other family members and friends whom he loved and cared for dearly.
Visitation and a funeral service will be held at Sellars Funeral Home on West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, TN. Visitation will be held on Wednesday February 10th from 4-8pm and on Thursday February 11th from 10am-12pm. The funeral service will be held on Thursday February 11th at 12pm. Live Stream will be available on the Sellars Funeral Services website for those who cannot attend in-person. The family asks that those who do attend, please wear a mask.