James “Pa” Hoyt Burge, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, TN went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 surrounded by his family.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Todd Elliot and Brother Danny Sellars, is 12 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Pallbearers: Jordan Farris, Spencer Burge, Caleb Farris, Jacob Burge, Jonathan Burge, and Ray Farris. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m., and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service at noon. The funeral service will be held on Thursday February 11th at 12pm. The family asks that those who do attend, please wear a mask.
He was born on August 21, 1943 to JB and Lula Mae Burge in Oak Ridge, TN and married Shirley G. Burge on September 17, 1963. Hoyt was a 1961 graduate of Lebanon High School. Hoyt and Shirley raised two sons, James “Jamie” and Jeremy, and one daughter, Christy. Hoyt “Pa” was a loving husband, a dedicated father, an adoring grandfather and great-grandfather, and a remarkably kind and warmhearted man of God. He worked and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and could easily be counted on to assist in any home or building projects where he could use his expertise and love of fixing and creating things. He was a mentor for anyone who needed advice or guidance, and though he was quiet, he was a constant source of wisdom and love. If he wasn’t spending time with his family or cheering on his grandchildren at the many football, basketball, baseball, or volleyball games he attended, you would likely find him outdoors on the water fishing or in the woods hunting. He once said that he loved spending time outdoors because he was able to find a certain peace within nature that couldn’t be found anywhere else; we are comforted by knowing that our “Pa” has now found ultimate peace with his heavenly father.
Hoyt is survived by his loving wife Shirley Burge; his children Jamie (Lynda) Burge, Christy (Ray) Farris, and Jeremy (Tracey) Burge; his grandchildren Jordan, Gracie, Caleb, Allie, Spencer, Tierney, Jonathan, and Jacob; his great-grandchildren Abel and Winnie; and many other family members and friends whom he loved and cared for dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.