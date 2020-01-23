James R. Goad (Ricky), 65, of Lebanon passed away December 20, 2019 at St. Thomas in Nashville.
He is preceded in death by his parents James Baxter Goad and Anne Lee Tarpley Goad.
Ricky is survived by his children, Tammy Garrison (Brian), James Danial Goad, James Nickolas Goad and Bridget Anne Goad; wife, Tamie Goad; grandchildren, McKenzie, Andreea, Gracie, Natalie, Issy and great -grandson, Ellia; sisters, Joyce Tisdale (Hobart), Donna Barlow (Jerry), Debra Edwards, Brenda McCanless and Angie Holt (Marlin).
A private family memorial will be held per Ricky's request.
Ricky enjoyed simple things such as riding his motorcycle and mowing the yard, grilling hot wings and watching football. He liked his movies and his music.
He will be forever loved and missed.
