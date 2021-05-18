James R. (Jim) "Duck" Drake Jr- age- 69 of Lebanon passed away Saturday May 15, 2021 in St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tn.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James R. Drake Sr. & Lillian Ruth Major Drake. Survived by his aunt, Eula Mae McDaniel; cousins, Marilyn (Terry ) Hemontolor, Zach (Kelli) Hemontolor & Jamie (Philip) Roddy.
Mr. Drake was a member of Baird's Mill Church of Christ & a Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 18th 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Captain R.C. Christian will officiate the service along with special friends of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Active pallbearers will be family & friends.
