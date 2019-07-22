James Reeves Lingerfelt, age 84 of Hendersonville, passed away in his home on July 11, 2019 after an extended illness.
Jim was born on September 2, 1934 in Lincolnton, NC. He graduated from Stanley High School in Stanley, NC in 1952 and then served in the U.S. Air Force. He had a 42-year career in the grocery business. After retirement, he enjoyed fitness classes at the YMCA, sports and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Lee Lingerfelt; his mother, Nora Lee Laws Lingerfelt; his sisters, Katherine L. Boland and Ruth Lingerfelt; his brother Charles Lingerfelt and his daughter, LaVonne Binzen Baker.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lingerfelt; son, Jeff Binzen (Tammy), step-daughters, Cindy Loftis Allen (Matt) and Christy Loftis; nieces, Deborah Livingston and Tina Bailey; nephews, Reginald S. Boland III, Robert Johnson Jr., and Stephen Johnson; grand-children, Nikki, Josh, Katy, James Michael, Sutton, Jacob, Christopher, Jessica, Henry and Ruby; and two great-grandchildren, Tara and Lucas.
A celebration of life will be held at Indian Lake Peninsula at 235 Indian Lake Rd. in Hendersonville, TN on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service on Saturday.