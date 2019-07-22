James Reeves Lingerfelt

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NASHVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE... NORTHWESTERN WILSON COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE... * UNTIL 1130 PM CDT. * AT 923 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LEBANON, NASHVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, FOREST HILLS, OAK HILL, LAKEWOOD, HERMITAGE, OLD HICKORY, BELINDA CITY, RURAL HILL, BERRY HILL AND PERCY PRIEST LAKE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 40 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 205 AND 238. INTERSTATE 65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 78 AND 89. INTERSTATE 24 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 44 AND 55. INTERSTATE 840 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 74 AND 76. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&