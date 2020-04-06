James Rex Atkins, 89, passed away on April 2, 2020.
Visitation and Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Mr. Atkins was born in Montgomery County TN to James Irvin and Bertie Mann Atkins. He served in the United States Air Force then became a truck driver in civilian life. Mr. Atkins drove for William Hayes Lines and Jones Truck Lines and as a Teamster, was a proud member of local #480. He loved driving and tinkering with Ford cars and trucks.
Mr. Atkins was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Prior to that, he was a deacon and active member of First Baptist Church for many years. He loved to work with his hands and had a practical knowledge and skill of countless trades from carpentry to mechanics. He was an avid reader. He loved to read history, current events, and his Bible. He was loved and respected by anyone who knew him. He loved his family, God, and his country.
Mr. Atkins is survived by his children, Michele (Stanley “Tooter”) Burton and Rex Atkins Jr.; grandchildren: Tara Burton, Matt (Lauren) Burton, and JoBeth Howell; great-grandchildren, Logan Wills and Madelyn Burton; brother, Don Atkins; son-in-law, Gary Howell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jane Atkins; daughter, Gale Atkins Howell; parents; and sister, Margie Welker.
