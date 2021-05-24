James Thomas (Jim or Poppy) Roberts, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and foster father, passed away in his home on May 23, 2021.
Jim was preceded in death by his late wife, Shirley (Murphy) Roberts, his parents Willard and Thelma Roberts, brother Jack Roberts, sister Vina Loftis, daughter Tammy Roberts, son's Eddie Roberts and Danny Thomas Roberts.
Jim is survived by his children: Bobby (Stella) Roberts, Bill (Sandi) Rush, Jim (Angela) Roberts, Mike (Elaine) Morrison, Vance (Carmen) Morrison, Penny Quintero, Kimberly Marsh and son/ grandson Danny Wayne Roberts.
Jim's surviving grandchildren are Jason "JR", Bobby Lynn, Dustin, Blake, Nathan, Timmy, Thomas, Sarah, Savannah, Bryan, Brittany, Derrick, Rhiannon, Keira, Jose, Pepe, Lupe, Eddie, Fidel, Miguel, Maribel, Delia, Matthew, Jorja "Peaches", Ava.
Jim has countless great-grandchildren.
In addition to this large family, Jim and his late wife Shirley were known for opening their doors to anyone in need. The fostered countless children along the years and are still family to many of them.
Graveside visitation and services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 am at the Wilson County Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 618 S. Maple Street Lebanon, TN.