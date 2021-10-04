James Thomas “Tommy” Johnson, age 72, of Nashville passed away on October 2, 2021.
Tommy was a member of Una Baptist Church where he served as the Minister of Music for 30+ years. He also was a Metro Nashville Music Teacher for 30 years. Tommy and Pat were House Parents for Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home for 10 years. He loved supporting his children and grandchildren in everything they did. Tommy loved all things musical and some of his favorite hobbies included playing the piano, fishing, and watching all sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Cora Johnson; and daughter, Melissa Perkins. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Pat Johnson; sister, Paula Dygert (Ed); children, Tim Johnson, Tosha Haynes (Mike), Jeff Johnson (Janet), James Johnson, Josh Johnson, and Amanda Johnson; grandchildren, Nikko, Christian, Kenzie, Abigail, Christopher, Taryn, Kaelin, Jordan, Turner, Jase, Shelbi, Kobe, Landon, Charli-Anne, and Eli; great-grandson, Gunner; numerous nieces and nephews and many other family members
The Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 9th at 11:00am at Green Hill Church. The visitation will be held on Friday, October 8th from 4-8pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and on Saturday, October 9th at Green Hill Church from 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am.