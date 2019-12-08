James “Todd” Beaird, 50, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family during his final days.
Todd was a loving husband and father. He was the owner of Blue Moon BBQ in Lebanon and Nashville. He was a graduate of Tennessee Tech University. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Lebanon Golf and Country Club. He was also a member of the Class of 2016 Leadership Wilson. Additionally, he has been a realtor with Robinson Properties since 2011, and in the past worked for CNA Insurance/LTCG.
Todd was a lifelong University of Tennessee fan. His love of cooking inspired him to compete in many BBQ cook-offs, even winning a BBQ Championship this year.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Albert Beaird. He is survived by his wife, Lori Ferrell Beaird of Mt. Juliet; mother, Mary Jane Beaird of Rockwood; son, James Jared Beaird of Memphis; daughter, Emily Brooke (Jesse) Green of Franklin; stepdaughter, Carly Gray Lambert of Mt. Juliet; and several cousins, business associates and friends.
A gathering of friends and family will take place on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Wilson County Exposition Center, 945 East Baddaour Parkway, Lebanon, TN 37087.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Todd Beaird Memorial Trust at Wilson Bank and Trust.
You may view the obituary or offer your condolences online at www.austinandbell.com. The family has entrusted services to Austin & Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 104 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville, TN. 615-822-4442.