James Vincent "Jim" Horn, age 78 of Watertown, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Lebanon Health and Rehab in Lebanon.
Born June 28, 1943 in Akron, OH, son of the late Margaret Louise Payton Tappan and Fred Horn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Horn on Feb. 7, 2021. Jim was retired from sales and service for commercial forklifts.
He is survived by his children, Bryan (Tonya) Horn and Kimberly (Michael House) Horn; grandchildren, James (Katie) Horn and Elisha Horn; great grandson, Sawyer Horn all of Watertown. Memorial services were held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Denny Shepard officiating. Visitation was on Thursday from 5 p.m. until service time.