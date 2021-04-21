James William Green - age 91 of Lebanon passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Tennessee State Veteran's Home.
He was preceded in death by parents, James Lee and Cassandra Ruth Green; wife, Lela Mai Green; brothers, Foster and Walter Green; sisters, Lillian (Robert) Young, Lounette (Kenneth) Sanders, and Reba Hadley; and brother-in-law, Carlos Scantland.
He is survived by brothers, Tom (Betty) Green; sister, Flora Scantland; brother-in-law, David Hadley; sisters-in-law, Joan Green and Elizabeth Green; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Mr. Green was an Army veteran and worked for Adams Aluminum. He was a lifetime member of Hurricane Baptist Church and was caretaker of the Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery for over 50 years.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon. Interment will follow in the Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Kenneth Trammel and Bro. Ronnie Smith will officiate. Pallbearers will be Jeff Scantland, David Hadley, Barry Hadley, Steve Hadley, Kyle Hadley, Robert Young, Sam Green and Michael Green.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in Mr. Green's memory. Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com