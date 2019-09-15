Jamie Allen, age 39 of Lebanon, TN, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Funeral Services for Miss. Allen were conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Noon from Woodard Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Eulia Cemetery.
The family received visitors on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 from 9 a.m. to Noon at Woodard Funeral Home.
Miss. Allen was preceded in death by her father, James Allen.
Miss. Allen is survived by sons Matthew Warren Jones II and Issac Jones; mother Linda Rollin Allen; sister Shannon Scruggs & (Chris); nephews Jacob and Tracy Shrum and Cody Kozloski; niece Kyla Kozloski; great nephews Warren Crawford, Royson Shrum and Weston Kirk and great niece - Tabitha Shrum.