Jane Camilla Neil Belcher, age 81, of Lebanon, TN, died October 11, 2020. Jane was a native of Moreland, GA and attended Howard High School. She was employed as an insurance estimator for Safeco for over 20 years. Jane enjoyed traveling, gardening and antiquing. She was the daughter of the late, John Travis and Opal Edna Smith Neil. Jane was also preceded in death by her son, Tyree Belcher and her brother, Ralph (Mary Ann) Neil.
She is survived by: husband of 64 years – Jerry Belcher; sister – Ann Ferrell; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Kyle Tate officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Nephews and nieces will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Masonic Widows’ and Orphans’ Home of Tennessee, 100 7th Avenue North, Suite 4, Nashville, TN 37203.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to service time Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com