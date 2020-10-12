Jane Camilla Neil Belcher

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.