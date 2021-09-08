Jane Parkerson Caplenor, age 73 of Mt. Juliet, passed away September 5, 2021. A native of Davidson County, she was the daughter of the late Edward Bailey Parkerson Jr. and Margie Marie Cooper Parkerson. She was a 1965 graduate of Two Rivers High School and was a member of Andrew Price Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a retired paralegal.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Caplenor; four children: Trey (Tamra) Caplenor, Lera (Terry) Pendergrass, Dawn Whittaker, Michael Caplenor; six grandchildren: Ryan (Jessica) Pendergrass, Hunter and Mattison Whittaker, Max, Alex and Will Caplenor; two great-grandsons: Tyler and Connor Pendergrass; two brothers: Ed (Susan) Parkerson, David (Maria) Parkerson; several nieces and nephews.
Jane was a kind, caring, gracious woman, who loved her family unconditionally. She loved to travel, throw parties, and enjoy life. Her favorite times were at the beach or by the pool with family and friends. Her smile was infectious and could light up a room.
A private graveside service will be Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Mark Jones officiating. A memorial service will be held Monday, October 11, 2021, at 12 Noon at the chapel of Connection United Methodist Church, (the former Andrew Price Memorial United Methodist Church), 2846 Lebanon Pike, Donelson, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or Hospital Hospitality House, 214 Reidhurst Ave./Nashville, TN 37203.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.