Janet D. Massey, 77, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020 at approximately 8:16 a.m. at Tristar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN.
Ms. Massey was a former resident of Mtn. Home, AR and Mill Shoals, IL and had been a resident of Mt. Juliet, TN since 2009.
Ms. Massey was preceded in death by her mother and father, Harbert and Lucille Barham (Bonita Springs, Florida); her sister, Shirley (Michigan); her brothers, Ron (Illinois), Alvin (North Carolina), and Kenneth (Florida); and by her husband, Zane of (Illinois), whom she was married to for 45 years.
Ms. Massey, after marrying Zane, both began a successful rural trash hauling business in Mtn. Home, Arizona for many years. After their retirement, they moved to Mill Shoals, IL where they lived for about 2 years until Zane passed in late 2004. Then, Jan moved to Mt. Juliet to live with her son, James and his wife, Annette and their family.
Janet leaves behind two sons, James (Mt. Juliet, TN) and John (Virginia); sisters, Mary and Linda (both of Florida); plus several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss her dearly.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.