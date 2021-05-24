Janet Faye Fulford, age 83 of Gallatin, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, May 27 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Family Heritage Funeral Home, 100 Albert Gallatin Avenue, Gallatin, TN 37066. Graveside Service will be Thursday, May 27 at 2 p.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 609 S. Maple Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, with Steve Baggett and Alan Highers officiating. Honoring her as pallbearers will be Bryce Fulford, Sid Fulford, Ron Hesse, David Johnson, Jerry Watson, and Adam Williamson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nashville Road Church of Christ Youth Fund, 1883 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066.
Mrs. Fulford was born November 3, 1937 in Parsons, Kansas to the late George Hurley Young and Lela Mae Rude Young. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by son, Bryan Young Fulford; and brother, Robert Eugene Young. She is survived by husband, Hugh Fulford of Gallatin; son, Brett Anthony Fulford (Karen Carson Fulford) of Kirtland, OH; sister, Delores Mae Hesse (William) of Topeka, KS; 2 grandchildren, Bryce Young Fulford and Carson Elyse Fulford; and many loved nieces and nephews.