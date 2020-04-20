Janet Kaye Cain, 76, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedApril 14, 2020.
Mrs. Cain was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed flowers and cooking. Mrs. Cain was the daughter of the late, Florinda and Elena Vigorito Bartone. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Angie Bartone, Stephen Bartone, and Lucille Krafchak.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Marvin Wayne Cain; children, Jeffrey David Cain and Rachel Ann Cain; sister, Loretta Mirando; several nieces and nephews; and granddog, Sofie.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com