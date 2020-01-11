Janet L. Driver, 74, of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her father, John Lyon; mother, Sarah Lyon; husband, Jim Clemeau; and sister, Sarah Lyon.
She is survived by her husband, JL Driver; daughter, Angie Driver; granddaughters, Kelsey and Taylor Mosesman; stepsons, Anthony (Tina) Driver, Mark Driver, Gary (Shannon)
Driver, and Keith (Herjit) Driver; stepdaughters, Jan (Joey) Sisco, Jennifer (Eddie) Ray, and Julie (Thomas) Smith; brother, John (Judy) Lyon; sister, Jean (Bill) Markie; half-sister, Patty (Wes) Graff; nephew, James Lyon; nieces, Amanda and Hannah Graff; 19 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Driver was a member of Cooks United Methodist Church where she was very involved with S.A.L.T., book club and bible studies. She was a 1967 graduate of Austin Peay State University. She was a teacher for over 44 years retiring in 2011 from Carroll Oakland School. She was also a member of the Retired Teacher Association and involved with Compassionate Hands.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Cooks United Methodist Church, 7919 Lebanon Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. There will be a visitation from noon until the service at Cooks United Methodist Church. Rev. Sandra Clay will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the S.A.L.T. Ministry c/o Cooks United Methodist Church, Compassionate Hands, or charity of choice.
