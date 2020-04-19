Janice Ann Risner, 66, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedApril 12, 2020.
Janice enjoyed collecting dolls, miniatures and fishing.
She was a member of NAME Miniatures Group and The Doll Association. Janice was the daughter of the late, Billy and Virginia Irons Risner. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Rosaline Risner.
She is survived by her children, Andy Brown and Jennifer (Pete) Pearson, and grandchildren, Alaina Pearson and Eliot Pearson.
Private graveside services were held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Hermitage memorial Gardens with Martha Lee officiating.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com