Janice Armistead

Janice Ann Armistead, age 79 of Watertown passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Summit Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by parents, Forrest and Freida Warren. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerry Armistead; sons, David (Amy) Armistead and Roger (Darlene) Armistead; daughter, Anita Sanders; grandchildren, Leslie Armistead, Ross Armistead, Abbie (Tim) Burns, Elizabeth (Dustin) Murphy, Ben Armistead, and Josh Sanders; and great-grandchildren, Brock Sanders and Heath Murphy.
Mrs. Armistead was a 1959 graduate of Smith County High School, a homemaker and a member of Grace Life Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jeremy Vanatta officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Partlow Funeral Chapel from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 9 a.m. until the service. Pallbearers will be Josh Sanders, Ross Armistead, Ben Armistead, Dustin Murphy, Kenny Armistead, and Tim Burns. Interment will be in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Partlow funeral chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com