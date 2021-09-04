Janice Donna Hickey Joerger, age 58, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 1, 2021. Janice was born in Lakewood, NJ and was the daughter of the late, Joseph John “Jack” Hickey, Jr. and Christine Lynne “Tina” Harris Hickey. She was a 1981 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and the owner of Check Forms and Supply. Janice loved her Golden Doodles, especially Penny.
She is survived by: Husband of 26 years – Mark Joerger; Daughters – Jaclyn Fite and Katie Joerger; Sister – Christine (Mark) Wright; Twin Sister – Joyce (Randy) Gaines; Grandbaby Serrano due to be born in March 2022; Many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 7 p.m. Monday, September 6, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Kevin White officiating.
Visitation will from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel.