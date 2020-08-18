Janice L. Daniel Gaw - age 85 passed away Tuesday August 11, 2020 in the
Quality Center for Rehab & Healing. She is preceded in death by her
parents, Albert Crit & Grace Johnson Daniel; husband, William Dale Gaw;
brothers, A.C. Daniel & Gene Daniel; sister, Billie Savage. Mrs. Gaw is
survived by her son, William D. (Kim) Gaw Jr.; daughters, Connie(Eddie)
Testamand, Karen Stephens, Kim(Chris) Cantwell, & Carol(Ronnie) Laine;
grandchildren, Stephanie & Stacy Testamand, Melodee Freeman, Megan(Ryan)
Clayton, Daniel Mayes & Gracelyn Gaw; great grandchildren, Amber(Nathaniel)
Overstreet, Ashley(Sam) Shields, Jonathan Testamand, Kaitlynn Ott, Riley
Clayton & Parker Clayton; sisters, Betty Pritchard & June Gaw.
Janice known to her family as "Gran Jan" worked as a nurse with Beaumont
Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, and was a member of College Hills Church of
Christ.
A private Graveside Service will be held with Al Bugg Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in her memory
to the College Hills Church of Christ Compassion Center, 1401 Leeville Pike,
Lebanon, Tn 37087 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth
Ave. 16th Floor, New York, New York 10001.
