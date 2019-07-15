Janice Marie Garrett Yancey, age 67 of Lebanon passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her residence.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, Walter and Evie Garrett and Earl Sloan and Leona Adams Sloan; father, James Ewing Garrett; sister, Linda Garrett Patterson; brothers, James "Jimmy" Garrett and Michael Garrett; and nephew, James "Stan" Ballinger.
She is survived by her mother, Nelda Sloan Garrett; daughter, Melissa Parrish; son, Shane (Wendy) Yancey; grandchildren, Brett Hedgepath, Brittany Hedgepath, Aaron Yancey, Nathan Yancey, Tinsley Parrish, and Cory Yancey; nieces, Tara Allen, Amy (Josh) Warren, Juli Garrett, and Brianna Marie Garrett.
Ms. Yancey was a 1969 graduate of Lebanon High School, a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and a former member of Fairview Baptist Church. She was an electronic technician with Bellsouth for over 30 years and was retired from Cracker Barrel Headquarters.
She was very involved with the Lebanon High School Band when her children were in high school and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Visitation will be held in the Partlow Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in the Hillcrest Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with visitation from noon until the service. Bro. Glenn Denton will officiate and interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Brett Hedgepath, Aaron, Nathan, & Cory Yancey, Ralph "Buddy" Sloan, Timmy & Carl Lea, and Jerry Garrett. Honorary pallbearers will be the Lebanon High School class of 1969 alumni.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com