Jared Cleveland Wilson Bates age 34 of Lebanon passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Nashville of an apparent massive heart attack after attending a Nashville Sounds game with his dad.
Jared was born September 6, 1986, in Lebanon the son of David Earl Bates and Wanda McKee Bates. He was a graduate of Watertown High School and Middle Tennessee State University. He had recently completed training and passed exam to become a licensed auctioneer. He loved sports, his many friends and the livestock business. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Denver R. and Lois Ashe Bates and Alvin M. and Billie Crook McKee.
Jared is survived by his parents, David Earl (Sheryl) Bates, Wanda McKee Bates; sister, Sherie` Bates; numerous beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Russ Stephens and Brian Bates officiating. Interment - Bethlehem Cemetery at Tuckers Cross Roads, Lebanon, TN. Master Pallbearers: Charlie Bryan and Sheriff Robert Bryan; Active Pallbearers: Josh Bryan, Cody Bryan, Austin Bryan, Richie Bilbrey, Trey Brim, Bart Cherry, B.J. Comstock, Brent Lineberry, Dustin McKinney, Jack Simms, Troy Smith, Josh Vinson; Honorary Pallbearers: Mollie and Bobby McEachern. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m. and Thursday 12 Noon – 2 p.m. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Bethlehem Cemetery Fund, 5247 Big Springs Rd, Lebanon, TN 37090.
