Jay Barry, 30, of Lebanon passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Addison and Betty Barry and uncle, Henry Clay Barry. He is survived by parents, Allen and Tina Barry; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Bea Christian; sister, Anna Barry; uncle, Jay (Judy) Barry; aunts, Harriet (John) Bruce, Becky (Allen) Jennings, and Angie (Troy) Young; and many loving family and friends.
Mr. Barry was a 2007 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of The Assembly Church.
He had a love for fast cars and mechanics which he enjoyed sharing with his friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Pastor Stan Edwards will officiate, and interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kevin Thompson, Quinn Anderson, Joshua Jennings, Stephen Murray, Steve Bryan, Pete Wilkerson, Kevin Griffin, Dee Neal, and Jonathan Watkins.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com