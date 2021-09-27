On Sunday, September 19th, 2021, JD Henley, a loving husband, father, son and brother, passed away after a 2-year battle with lung cancer at the age of 79, surrounded by loved ones. JD was born in Dekalb County TN on July 27, 1942 and lived on Henley Hollow. He was about 7 years old when his parents bought a dairy farm in Lebanon. He quickly learned how to do the chores of a farmer. He loved the country life and was a hard worker. His first job away from the farm was at Precision Rubber. Along his early journey he met a girl name Sandra Bates. They married on March 13 1964, had two children Dana and Chuck. The marriage was short but the love for his kids lasted forever.
JD started his truck driving career soon after their divorce. His CB handle was Silver Dollar because he wore a silver dollar belt buckle all the time Sometimes it was shortened to just Dollar. Later he met his life-long Soul Mate, Betty Wampler. They married on December 23,1983. Betty had 4 boys that JD loved as his own and raised Shon and Jason. James and Kenny were already adults.
JD also loved country music and NASCAR his favorite NASCAR driver was Dale Earnhardt, "The Intimidator". Being the countryman he was, he took great pride in his yard, he was pretty particular about making sure it always looked nice. EVEN IF IT MEANT BLOWING THE LEAVES 3 TIMES A DAY! He would often sit outside in his gazebo or in the barn and keep an eye on the neighborhood. Since JD was outside quite a bit he was well known by his neighbors. He loved his neighbors and they loved him. He always offered a helping hand or told you how it needed to be done. During his battle with cancer many of them rallied around him and Betty to help with his yard, odd jobs, bringing over dinner's, and just encouraging them with kindness and love.