Jean Christian Hampton - Age 89 of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, August
5, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, William Frank and Rebecca
Bond Christian; husband, Kenneth Hampton; and brothers, Gary Allen Christian
and Billy Christian. She is survived by daughter, Linda Priddy and her
husband, Tim; sisters, Donna Hackney, June Garrett, and Callie Herchenbach;
grandchildren, Jessica (Adam) Brock, Amanda Priddy and Audrey Priddy;
great-grandson, Braxton Brock; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving
family members.
Mrs. Hampton was a member of Hebron Church of Christ. She was owner of Sun
Times Tanning Salon in Murfreesboro with her husband for over 20 years.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the
Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon. Graveside services will be on
Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Bond-Jordan Cemetery on Flatwood
Road. Her son-in-law, Tim Priddy will officiate.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic and local mandates, the family requests masks be
worn by all attending.
