obit

Jean Christian Hampton - Age 89 of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, August

5, 2020.  She was preceded in death by parents, William Frank and Rebecca

Bond Christian; husband, Kenneth Hampton; and brothers, Gary Allen Christian

and Billy Christian. She is survived by daughter, Linda Priddy and her

husband, Tim; sisters, Donna Hackney, June Garrett, and Callie Herchenbach;

grandchildren, Jessica (Adam) Brock, Amanda Priddy and Audrey Priddy;

great-grandson, Braxton Brock; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving

family members.

Mrs. Hampton was a member of Hebron Church of Christ.  She was owner of Sun

Times Tanning Salon in Murfreesboro with her husband for over 20 years.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the

Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon.  Graveside services will be on

Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Bond-Jordan Cemetery on Flatwood

Road.  Her son-in-law, Tim Priddy will officiate.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic and local mandates, the family requests masks be

worn by all attending.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements 615-444-7007 OBIT LINE

615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com

 
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Hampton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you